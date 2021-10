Garden County jumped on top early as they ran to a 60-14 win over Morrill on Thursday. “Our guys came out and it felt like they competed for all four quarters. That was one of our big goals coming into this year, to establish a culture that we could compete for four quarters. Obviously, it didn’t work out for us on the scoreboard,” Morrill coach Tom Milstead said. “Garden County is a good team, they’ve got a lot of speed around the edge and that’s been our Achilles heel all year, just keeping up with some of these speed guys.”

