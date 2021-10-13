CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coal Ash Cleanup: Victory for the Environment, the Economy, and Environmental Justice

By Jeremy Richardson
ucsusa.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurning coal to produce electricity leaves behind coal ash, one of the largest industrial waste streams in the United States. Coal ash contains more than a dozen toxic substances that threaten public health and the environment, and weak regulations and lack of enforcement have allowed the ash to pollute our air, soil, and waterways.

blog.ucsusa.org

