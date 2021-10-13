Coal Ash Cleanup: Victory for the Environment, the Economy, and Environmental Justice

BEAUMONT, Texas – The U.S. Department of Justice, the Eastern District of Texas, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) have announced a settlement with E.I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont) and Performance Materials NA, Inc. (PMNA) to resolve alleged violations of hazardous waste, air, and water environmental laws at the PMNA Sabine River chemical manufacturing facility in Orange, Texas. Under this settlement agreement, DuPont and PMNA will conduct compliance audits, control benzene emissions, and perform other injunctive relief to address violations at the facility. Defendants will also pay a $3.1 million civil penalty and attorney’s fees to the State of Texas. These measures will benefit nearby communities already overburdened by pollution by reducing uncontrolled emissions of hazardous air pollutants and unpermitted discharges from surface impoundments at the facility.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO