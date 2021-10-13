CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKQX/Chicago Turns To Twenty 101WKQX For Twenty One Pilots Take Over Tour All Week

Cover picture for the articleCUMULUS Alternative WKQX (101WKQX)/CHICAGO is being taken over this week by TWENTY ONE PILOTS, as part of the band’s “Takeover Tour.” The station is broadcasting all week long as TWENTY 101WKQX. TWENTY ONE PILOTS launched their global Takeover Tour last month, where each stop features multiple dates and shows, from intimate to large arenas. The CHICAGO sold-out dates kicked off last night (10/12) at BOTTOM LOUNGE with additional dates this week at HOUSE OF BLUES, BYLINE BANK ARAGON BALLROOM, and the UNITED CENTER.

