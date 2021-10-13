CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vashon, WA

What’s Happening | Oct. 14 edition

By News
vashonbeachcomber.com
 5 days ago

On Thursday, Oct. 14, race to cast your votes ($1 equals one vote) at voicofvashon.org for local lip-sync contestants vying to take home Voice of Vashon’s annual prize for the most over-the-top rendition of songs including “Don’t Stop Believing,” “In the Heights,” “Uptown Funk,” and others powerhouse pop anthems. Then, at 7 p.m., log back onto the website to watch a final live lip-sync battle, hosted by islander Steffon Moody, that will decide the winner among the two top vote-getters. The annual contest, in the past, has always been a live show, but this year’s video presentation, ably filmed by islander West McLean, might be even more fun. All proceeds will go to support the work of Vashon’s local radio station, KVSH 101.9 and Voice of Vashon’s emergency alert system.

www.vashonbeachcomber.com

Comments / 0

 

