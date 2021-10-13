Aussie Flat Ahead Of Job Reports
The Australian dollar is in a holding pattern in Wednesday's trading. Currently, at time of writing, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7356, down 0.10% on the day. The Australian dollar is treading in calm waters, but that could change later in the day, with the release of key numbers out of Australia and the US. First, the US releases inflation for September. Inflation fears are getting stronger, as CPI has hit a 30-year high. In August, headline CPI came in at 5.3% and core CPI at 4.0 (YoY).www.investing.com
