Aussie Flat Ahead Of Job Reports

Cryptocurrency prices rallied as Bitcoin crossed the important resistance at $57,000 for the first time since May this year. The rally pushed its total market capitalization to more than $1 trillion. The combined market cap of all digital currencies rallied to more than $2.3 trillion. There were several reasons why these currencies rallied. First, there are signs that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will allow Bitcoin futures to be listed. Analysts believe that this will lead to more demand for Bitcoin. Also, they cited its role as a hedge against inflation and the fact that hash rates have been on a bullish trend.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO