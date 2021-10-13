CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Mike Harrington: Stop with the tank talk. This time, Sabres might actually be rebuilding

By Mike Harrington - Buffalo News
ourcommunitynow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sabres are not tanking. It's reasonable to expect them to be terrible but they're not trying to lose. They're going to be overmatched most nights but you're going to see effort. Based on what we saw at the end of last season,

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

'Time to play' | Sabres look ahead to home opener vs. Canadiens

Don Granato has the Buffalo Sabres embracing a single motto this season: "Earn it." It applies to individual ice times and special teams roles. It encompasses gaining the respect of the league and the admiration of fans in Buffalo. "You should be damn proud to be a hockey player," Granato...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tanking
chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings game vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Dylan Larkin to make preseason debut

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, exhibition game. Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit Plus. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates). Game notes: The Wings have fallen behind early in both of their exhibition victories this week, though they put up three goals in regulation against Chicago goalie Kevin Lankinen and six against Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen — that's a lot of K's to type!
NHL
Yardbarker

Marc-André Fleury Poised to Make (More) History With Blackhawks

It goes without saying that when an organization infuses the type of star power that the Chicago Blackhawks have this past offseason, progress should follow. They’ve revised their roster from top to bottom, forcing the narrative away from being referred to as a mere rebuild. While those who have jumped aboard have to accept that a collective effort in Chicago’s favour is the priority, that doesn’t mean individual success should be neglected along the way. Good thing, too, as Marc-André Fleury is poised to reach new heights of superstardom in 2021-22.
NHL
Buffalo News

Mike Harrington: Lots of what-ifs for Blue Jays as playoff dream fades away

In the end, there was no tiebreaker chaos. The Toronto Blue Jays did the job over the weekend, sweeping the woebegone Baltimore Orioles. And things went to the final inning before they found out that 91 wins over the course of their Amazing Race-style season that included 2 1/2 months in Buffalo wouldn't be enough to get them to the playoffs.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
buffalohockeybeat.com

After decades of pain, ex-Sabres analyst Mike Robitaille feels hope

Editor’s note: This is the first in a three-part series on popular ex-Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mike Robitaille. Until a few weeks ago, Mike Robitaille would wake up every morning dreading the shower. Taking one felt like hell. Moving his hands up to his head or below his waist might send a high-voltage shock through his chest, down his neck or even into his feet.
NHL
sportswar.com

Mike Young and the players were great to talk to today

It was very refreshing to speak with them in-person for the first time since March 2019. Young was great, as always, and the three players - Keve Aluma, Justyn Mutts and Storm Murphy - were all fantastic. Storm's a funny guy. Also, here's a golden quote from Young on Storm:
SPORTS
CBS Boston

Bruins Will Wear ‘Jimmy 11’ Decals In Honor Of Late Jimmy Hayes

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will honor the late Jimmy Hayes with a special decal on their helmets during Saturday night’s season opener against the Dallas Stars. When the Bruins take the ice for their opener at TD Garden, players will be sporting a “Jimmy 11” decal in honor of Hayes, who died unexpectedly at his Milton home in August. The former Bruins forward and Dorchester native was just 31 years old at the time of his passing. The Bruins shared a few pictures of the decal on their social media channels on Saturday: For Jimmy. 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/7ZAOF31LpP — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 16, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Bruins (@nhlbruins) Hayes enjoyed a seven-year NHL career, including two seasons with his hometown Bruins. He played three years of collegiate hockey at Boston College and won an NCAA Championship with the Eagles in 2010.
NHL
Buffalo News

Sabres preview: Don Granato's drive to build a winner; No, they're not tanking

The Buffalo Sabres open the 2021-22 NHL season on Thursday against Montreal at KeyBank Center. Little is expected of the Sabres, who have not made the playoffs in a decade, but they remain undaunted. Driven to build a winner, Don Granato applying past lessons to improve young Sabres. “I think...
NHL
chatsports.com

Canadiens @ Sabres: Game preview, start time, Tale of the Tape, and how to watch

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct. The Canadiens kicked off their season with a bang. In the opener on Wednesday night, they hit the ice ready to go, getting three shots in quick succession on the opening shift. The next handful of rotations accomplished similar feats, and the Habs looked to be well on their way to a strong game.
NHL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dear Red Wings: Larkin suspended in ‘weird’ first game, Bertuzzi looks healthy

Dylan Larkin will not play in Saturday night’s game against the Vancouver Canucks. Larkin was racing Tampa’s Mathieu Joseph for the puck about midway through the second period Thursday night. He cut in front of Joseph to establish position along the boards, and turned his back to Joseph who gave him a shove from behind.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

3 things we heard from Stan Bowman at the start of the new Chicago Blackhawks season, including how the team should be judged and the plan for Jonathan Toews

The question for the Chicago Blackhawks this season isn’t just what will they become by the time the wins and losses are counted, it’s also what are they supposed to be. Are they a team that gets a grace period while trying to combine developing players with established veterans acquired over the summer? Or did they improve enough that there will be consequences if they don’t make the playoffs? ...
NHL
CBS Philly

Flyers Fans Return To Packed Wells Fargo Center For First Time In More Than 500 Days

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers started their new season Friday night with a 5-4 shootout loss to  the Vancouver Canucks. It was the first time the Wells Fargo Center was at full capacity for a Flyers game since the pandemic. It had been over 500 days since the Flyers played in front of a packed house, so fans had a lot of bottled-up energy, including Gritty. “Are you kidding me? This is the best time ever, it’s like Christmas morning,” one fan said. Gritty brought the party to the Flyers opening night. The team wants fans to #BringItToBroad too, bring the die-hard spirit,...
NHL
sinbin.vegas

Assessing VGK’s Options Without Mark Stone And Max Pacioretty

The Golden Knights came into this season touting “the deepest forward group in team history.” Due to a rash of injuries, that depth will be put to the test quickly this year and may ultimately determine the fate of the Golden Knights’ fifth season. With Alex Tuch sidelined until at...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy