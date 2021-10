The Cougars owned the first half as they used the running game and pounded the ball to a 14-0 halftime lead. Mikah Scott lead the rushing attack with 100 yards on 11 carries and 1 touchdown. Quarterback Blake Reeder chipped in 81 yards on the ground, including a 41 yard scamper. At the end of the second quarter, the Ravens threatened to score from the 5 yard line However, the Cougar Defense swallowed up the run and stopped the scoring opportunity. The second half was a different tale as the Ravens were able to move the ball on the ground and chew up the clock. Alex Rogers led the receiving corp with 5 receptions on the night. As the game winded down, the Ravens had a chance to win with a late field goal but a bad snap caused the kick to sail wide left. During overtime the Ravens put up the first points and the the Cougars were unable to answer. Thus losing the game 28-35. Your Cougars are back in action next Friday as they travel to Gardner Edgerton for a Sunflower Clash. Kickoff is set for 7 pm.

FOOTBALL ・ 10 DAYS AGO