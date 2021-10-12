CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok Reveals You've Probably Been Using Your Microwave Wrong, And Science Agrees

By Rachael Funnell
IFLScience
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to imagine you could get something as simple as cooking a microwave meal wrong, but according to a recent and enlightening video on TikTok it seems like a lot of us have been doing exactly that (some people don't even know how a toaster works). Famous for its convenience, the microwave is a speedy way of heating up food but if you’ve been putting your meals in the middle of the spinning plate, we regret to inform you you’ve been goofing the tech all along.

www.iflscience.com

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

A Food Scientist Explains Why Everyone Is Definitely Using Their Microwave Wrong

Microwaving food is the easiest way to cook a meal, bar none. You throw your cold entree on a dish in the middle of the glass plate, punch a few buttons, and wait the painfully slow minutes until you hear the glorious ding indicating that your food is ready to eat. It doesn't get much simpler than that. There's only one problem: Rarely does microwaved food taste as good as if it was cooked in the oven.
kiss951.com

Turns Out, We’ve Been Using Can Openers Wrong This Whole Time

TikTok makes me feel stupid about every day now; I’m always discovering different hacks and tricks that I have never known about. This week, I discovered that I have probably been using can openers the wrong way this entire time. When I tell you that my mouth DROPPED when I saw this video, I’m not lying.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microwave#Tech#Tiktokker
Mashed

You Can Probably Blame This If Your Cookies Aren't Baking Evenly

It's incredibly frustrating when you peek in through the oven window and notice that your cookies don't exactly look uniformly golden brown the way cookies in ads and pictures do. Instead, there are some spots that look almost raw, while others are getting way too dark. You may blame yourself initially, thinking that you did something wrong with the recipe. Did you use too much or too little of something? Did you not combine everything properly?
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Man who mocked his Tinder date for serving him 'raw' steak is roasted by TikTok users who point out the meat is a 'perfect' medium-rare

A man who complained his Tinder date served him a 'raw' steak has become the butt of his own joke after people pointed out that it's a 'perfect' medium-rare. TikTok user @thewaterboy, who is believed to live in Florida, went viral for all the wrong reasons earlier this month when he shared a video mocking the homemade dinner, including a close-up of the steak in question.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
92.9 THE LAKE

Revealed – Answers to the 13 Oddest Questions You’ve Ever Asked

Questions. They can be the gateway to knowledge or the highway to hell depending on how you ask them and who you ask them to. As a kid, my parents would also encourage me to ask questions. They would say that's how you learn new things. Yet, almost every week I was sent home from school with a note from the teacher to my parents telling them to have me tested because I "ask too many questions".
RELIGION
kiss951.com

We’ve Been Pronouncing Ikea Wrong For A Long Time

Americans have been saying the name of a popular store wrong for ages. We talked about this on the Maney, Roy & LauRen Morning Show, and no one on the show could accurately pronounce it. If you’ve never been to the Concord IKEA, it’s a massive store that walks you...
CONCORD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Apartment Therapy

You’re Probably Loading Your Top-Loading Washing Machine Wrong

How “clean” your laundry is after a load isn’t just about water temperature and detergent. Like a dishwasher, loading the appliance incorrectly can majorly interfere with how well it functions — and that’s especially true if you have a modern top-loading washer that doesn’t have a vertical agitator. Here’s why:...
TECHNOLOGY
Mashed

You've Been Ordering Wine The Wrong Way, According To Chef Ludo Lefebvre - Exclusive

Choosing a wine can feel like a shot in the dark; even if you have a decent understanding of the difference between a pinot grigio and a pinot noir, or feel pretty certain that you like reds better than whites. Unless you're a professional sommelier or spend your free time taking Napa tours, how do you really know that you're choosing the right vino to complement your dinner? Making things even more overwhelming are the humorous wine brand names — if you're out to dinner with friends, sharing a bottle of Fat Bastard or Sailor Seeks Horse might liven things up (via Bloomberg) ... but, these fun-sounding blends might pair terribly with your entrée.
FOOD & DRINKS
purewow.com

10 Stores Like West Elm You’ve Probably Been Missing Out On

When we finally decided to ditch the tapestries and upgrade to an ‘adult apartment,’ our very first stop was West Elm. For years, the brand has debuted modern homeware collections that are fresh, yet timeless, with high-quality pieces that have become staples in our homes. Initially, the brand was known for fusing midcentury silhouettes with trendy textiles and new materials. But in recent years they’ve gone in a new, contemporary-classic direction with the addition of clean, neutral furnishings, eclectic artisan accents and tons of earth-tone textiles.
SHOPPING
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Called Rat Bite Fever Is Spreading Around The U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning about Rat Bite Fever, a deadly disease caused by the Streptobacillus Moniliformis bacterium. Health authorities want to inform residents about a deadly strain of bacteria being spread by rodents around the United States. Without medical treatment, the fatality rate can be as high as 13%.
Distractify

Meet the Tiny Mom Who Gave Birth to Enormous Babies and Went Viral on TikTok

It's a truth almost universally acknowledged that babies are pretty cute. That's one of the chief reasons they so often go viral on the internet. They've got chubby cheeks, little to no hair, and often have dramatic reactions to the things happening around them. Recently, a mom and her two babies have gone viral for reasons that have more to do with their size than anything else.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
KICK AM 1530

Watch Bizarre Red Flying Object Spotted in Illinois Just Disappear

It's a bird, it's a plane, nope just a bizarre red/orange object in the sky that no one has any idea what it is. Personally, and I don't know why I think it looks like a plane. I mean I can see the wings and the body of the plane. Why it's that color and not a regular color of an airplane, that I can't explain, but it does look like an airplane to me.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

A Warning Sign of a Mass Extinction Event Is on the Rise, Scientists Say

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. If you live near a freshwater river or lake, odds are good that you have seen warning signs about harmful algal and bacterial blooms posted on its shores. Alarmingly, a new study reports that these blooms may be early indicators of an ongoing ecological disaster, caused by humans, that eerily parallels the worst extinction event in Earth’s history.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Startling Theory Emerges: the Big Bang and Time Might Be Nothing But Illusions

The Big Bang Theory is generally accepted as the right variant that explains how the Universe was born. Across history, physicists had brought an entirely new perspective on time than the one that most people have. Time is not just an abstract idea for measuring certain events and periods. The mere existence of time had a beginning, and it appeared along with the Big Bang itself. Or at least, that’s what many scientists believe.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy