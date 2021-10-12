TikTok Reveals You've Probably Been Using Your Microwave Wrong, And Science Agrees

It's incredibly frustrating when you peek in through the oven window and notice that your cookies don't exactly look uniformly golden brown the way cookies in ads and pictures do. Instead, there are some spots that look almost raw, while others are getting way too dark. You may blame yourself initially, thinking that you did something wrong with the recipe. Did you use too much or too little of something? Did you not combine everything properly?

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO