GlowBowl Fresh Reviews: Is Glow Bowl Fresh LED Night Light Legit?

This semester the Fresh Nest came out with a new menu. Previously, they featured smoothies and salads. Now, they limited the smoothies and added boba tea and ramen. Unfortunately, I’m not a huge fan of ramen so this review is solely on the boba drinks. Most likely in the future, there would be a ramen review as well. In addition, the three smoothies are from the old menu and haven’t changed, so there isn’t much to say except that they’re still pretty good. Personally, the Berry Berry Good is my favorite.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO