S&P 500, Nasdaq Snap Losing Streaks Following Fed Update

By Lillian Currens
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500, and Nasdaq snapped their three-day losing streaks today, erasing midday losses. The Dow traded on both sides of the aisle before closing flat, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq logged a triple digit win as investors sorted through the latest from the Federal Reserve, which released minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's September meeting this afternoon.

