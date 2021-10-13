CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorney: Photo business that closed working with customers

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - An attorney for a North Dakota photography business that abruptly went out of business and left many wedding couples in limbo said Wednesday the company is working to release photos and images, It's unclear whether customers who paid in advance for uncompleted work will be refunded.

gowatertown.net

Photo business closure leaves couples in lurch

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The abrupt closure of a North Dakota-based photography business has left couples in a four-state area scrambling to locate wedding photos or find new photographers for upcoming nuptials. Glasser Images owner Jack Glasser said that due in large part to COVID-19 the Bismarck studio “simply couldn’t...
BISMARCK, ND
State
Colorado State
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
Hot 97-5

North Dakotan Photography Company Abruptly Closes, Customers Lose Thousands of Dollars

What is the absolute worst thing that could happen to ruin a wedding?. I have never planned a wedding, but I can only imagine how stressful it is to get ready for such an extravagant event. Your wedding is something you and your loved ones will remember for a lifetime. You would hope those memories would be (mostly) beautiful. But there are always those nuptial horror stories. And a big one just happened right here in North Dakota.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck-based photography business closes its doors leaving customers out of money and memories

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - (UPDATE 6:00 P.M.): ‘We cannot apologize enough’: Owner of Glasser Images issues statement about closure. UPDATE 4:00 P.M.: The North Dakota Attorney General’s Office has now received 172 complaints. Bao Vang, the V.P. of communications for the North Dakota/Minnesota Better Business Bureau, said they’re received at least three new complaints.
BISMARCK, ND
kvrr.com

Prominent photography service suddenly closes, attorney general investigating

UPDATE: Fargo Attorney Tim O’Keeffe of O’Keeffe O’Brien Lyson Attorneys released the following statement on behalf of his client Jack Glasser, the owner of Glasser Images:. “Jack Glasser, owner of Glasser Images says he understands what people may be feeling who had arranged for his firm to capture their wedding...
FARGO, ND
Evening Star

Used-car business caters to budget-minded customers

KENDALLVILLE — House of Carz opened Oct. 1 on U.S. 6 in front of Walmart to fill a niche in the used car market here. “It’s an ideal location out of my market area,” said co-owner Mike Deskins, who has another used-car lot in Rochester. He notes that there are new cars available in town, but not a lot of used cars lots.
KENDALLVILLE, IN
FOX 21 Online

Businesses are Busy with Customers Winterizing

TWIN PORTS- Northlanders are preparing for the winter season in more ways than one, getting ready before the first snowfall. Local businesses are seeing an uptick in customers, whether people are looking for a new pair of snow boots or winterizing their vehicles. Northwest Outlet in Superior is flooded with...
SUPERIOR, WI
