Meet the Entrepreneurial Couple That Used Instagram To Build Multimillion Dollar Businesses

My parents were a bit unconventional growing up. To start with, my mom worked. For perspective, in the 1970s, she was the only working mom I knew — none of my friends' moms had jobs let alone a career. My parents were also small-business owners with a few different irons in the fire. My dad was an insurance agent who took over the business from his father-in-law and ran it until he died in 2018. My parents bought a travel agency and ran that for 25 years until travel agencies pretty much went extinct, a casualty of the internet. And my mom ran a business that rented villas in Jamaica for most of that time as well.

