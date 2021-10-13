Practical Baker
One-Hour Soft and Buttery Dinner Rolls Courtesy: Gimme Some Oven. Sheila came across this recipe while cruising the internet, and she thought it sounded perfect for The Practical Baker. Simple, straight-forward, and fast. I tried it, and the resulting rolls were an absolute delight that will become a regular guest at our dinner table. I think you'll like them, too. Ingredients: 1 cup water 2 tablespoons melted butter ½ cup milk 2 tablespoons honey 1 tablespoon active dry yeast 1 teaspoon salt 3 ½ to 4 cups all-purpose flour Extra melted ...www.hillcountrypassport.com
Comments / 0