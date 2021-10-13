CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloom Where You’re Planted!

By Jannie Vaught
 6 days ago

Happy Fall! We are seeing a flush of growth from held-over cherry tomatoes, flowering of Arugula, new starts coming up, and the glorious greens breaking ground. The pecan is beginning to drop and the fruiting trees are almost ready to change leaf color. I especially enjoy the exceptionally bright color of persimmon leaves.

