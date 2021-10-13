CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Small Town, Big Events, Lots of Giving

By Barbara Walker
Hill Country Passport
 6 days ago

As Mason moves into Fall and awaits much needed rain; the community is gearing up for what unmistakably will be a very event-filled season. Cooler weather brings with it the promise of a busy holiday season. According to Heather Harrell of the Mason Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber calendar is filled with new and recurring festivals with something for everyone. Now through the end of October, the 2nd Annual McMillan Ranch Pumpkin Patch is open.

www.hillcountrypassport.com

Comments / 0

Related
yourvalley.net

Queen Creek booms but small-town feel remains

As Queen Creek awaits the opening of Costco, many of us are left to wonder if this town will maintain its same, small-town feel that people have come to expect. Back in 1989, when Queen Creek was incorporated, the population was a mere 2,667 -- fewer than 3,000 people! And as time went on, that small number grew exponentially, going from less than 3,000 to about 68,500 today.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
The Decatur Daily

River Clay: 'Not a typical small-town art show'

Among the nearly 60 artists displaying work at the sixth annual River Clay Fine Arts Festival in Decatur, Arlaina Marie, a segmentive painter from Brook, Indiana, said she was impressed with public turnout and the quality of work on display Saturday. The two-day River Clay festival on the grounds of...
DECATUR, AL
montanaseniornews.com

Realities of a Small Town in the West

At the top of Cedar Mountain, 8000 feet or more above Cody, Wyo., Mark, a middle-aged television tech inched up the TV relay tower to do some regular maintenance repair work. His tool belt rattled on every rung of the ladder. One of the tools he always carried on that...
BRIDGER, MT
KELOLAND TV

Pheasant season impact on small town businesses

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 318 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,189; Active cases at 5,868. Unknown man enters SDSU dorm room, University Police Department warns of ongoing threat. Woman admits to sex trafficking child; pheasant season impact; downtown stabbing victim dies. Flashback Friday: South Dakota's 1993 pheasant season...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Chamber
Hill Country Passport

Trick or Treating Around the Square

The Mason County Chamber of Commerce is excited to host a Halloween window-decorating contest this year! Simply email the Chamber your business name and contact for entry. Trick-or-Treat on the Square will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 30th. Jessica and I are already planning our costumes to hand out candy in over at the Chamber.
MASON COUNTY, TX
Kait 8

New tradition rallies small Region 8 town

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The heat and strong winds that blew through Region 8 Saturday didn’t stop one small town in Region 8 from celebrating its new seasonal tradition. The town of Monette had its second-ever Fall Festival Saturday afternoon. The event, which took place in the town’s downtown area,...
MONETTE, AR
Vindy.com

Carvers big and small prep pumpkins for Sunday event

YOUNGSTOWN — What do you get when you give a pumpkin three eyes, 10 teeth and two tiny bent and raised arms with green paint thrown in for good measure?. “Silly Monster,” of course. “His hand is up, like he’s having fun or something,” Matteo Stiner, 7, of Niles, said...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Eyewitness News

20 Towns: Guilford has a lot to offer in the fall

GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) – The first edition of Channel 3’s fall 20 towns series heads to Guilford. On Monday, we headed to Bishop’s Orchards, which is in full swing for the fall season. Its grocery stores has a lot of fresh, homemade products, a ton of apples just in time...
GUILFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
maryvilleforum.com

Pearls: Small towns need local newspapers

I was at a local convenience store the other day when I looked over and saw that the remaining issues of my newspaper, the unsold ones setting on the rack, were upside-down. Naturally, my reaction was to turn them over, right side up. Another thought occurred to me in that...
SMALL BUSINESS
srqmagazine.com

Small Shops, Big Dreams

Whoever said that money can’t buy happiness was wrong–well, at least partially. Some of the most wonderful things in life—whether a material good or a worthwhile experience—come from a shopping trip, especially when you shop local. Not only do you get to discover something new and unique to the area, but you also get to support someone’s dream of sharing what they love to do.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Eyewitness News

20 Towns: Southington has a lot to offer

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – On Friday, Channel 3 took 20 towns to Southington to show off the incredible things about the town. In fact, Friday kicked off the second weekend of the popular Apple Harvest Festival. The festival continues this weekend. There is a carnival, along with awesome food and...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
middletownri.com

Give Back To Your Town

Middletown is looking for a few good volunteers to serve on local boards & commissions. If you're looking for a way to effect meaningful, lasting positive change in Town, visit https://mdl.town/Volunteer online to help out. Additional Info...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Richmond.com

Top five weekend events: Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Fest, Garden Glow & Little Big Town

It’s pumpkin time, everybody! The Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival is back, plus Garden Glow lights up Maymont, “Pipeline” opens at Virginia Rep, Little Big Town and Patti LaBelle swing into town and there’s a bluegrass fest at Hardywood West Creek. Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival. Saturday. The Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival...
FESTIVAL
Daily Advance

Lots of events happening at the library...

We are continuing our Armchair Traveling through our region. It has been great to hold these events in-person again. If you’ve been traveling or have had other engagements, we’ve been able to record some of the events and they are available on our YouTube page. Just look for the Shepard-Pruden...
EDENTON, NC
CBS Pittsburgh

Food Banks Planning For Busy Holiday Season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the holidays just around the corner, local food banks and pantries are preparing for an expected uptick in need. Last year, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank gave out 45 million meals. There is less of a need now, but it’s still 12 percent higher than before COVID-19 hit. “While we aren’t at the peak levels of where we were last spring and early summer, we are still elevated to where we were prior to when the pandemic began,” Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank Vice President of Marketing and Communications Brian Gulish said. The food bank said it has...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Hill Country Passport

Horseshoe Bay Council Comments

He City of Horseshoe Bay City Council Meeting was held Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Mayor Clinesmith welcomed all and Reverend John Duncan gave invocation followed by the pledges to the American Flag and State of Texas Flag. October is Pastor Appreciation Month. Council Member Elaine Waddill thanked Reverend Duncan personally...
HORSESHOE BAY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy