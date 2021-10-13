Small Town, Big Events, Lots of Giving

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the holidays just around the corner, local food banks and pantries are preparing for an expected uptick in need. Last year, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank gave out 45 million meals. There is less of a need now, but it’s still 12 percent higher than before COVID-19 hit. “While we aren’t at the peak levels of where we were last spring and early summer, we are still elevated to where we were prior to when the pandemic began,” Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank Vice President of Marketing and Communications Brian Gulish said. The food bank said it has...

