FUTMillionaire Trading Center Reviews (FIFA 22 Autobuyer & Autobidder)

From the outset it is hard to argue why Tetris Effect: Connected connected (no pun intended) with me so much. I can understand that for most people Tetris Effect in general is “just another Tetris game”. Tetris is now almost forty years old and I’d wager pretty much anyone looking at the review has played a game of Tetris in their life. Be it on the original Nintendo Game Boy or its many great iterations with the likes of Tetris DS and Tetris 99, just to name a few of the over 200+ ports that exist of this game. But that legacy not only carries weight, but also a sort of pressure. How can you T-spin Tetris in a new direction after so many variants and versions have come before. Resonair found a quite simple answer with the original Tetris Effect: emphasise the immersive and entrancing natures of the game with a vibrant, ever-changing visual style and music. Tetris Effect: Connected has to compromise these visuals a little bit, but in the end feels like the best way to play Tetris on your Nintendo Switch.

