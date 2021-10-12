Kathleen “Lonnie” Stokesbury Girard
Kathleen “Lonnie” Stokesbury Girard passed away September 24, 2021 in Austin, Texas at the age of 81. She was born in Rahway, NJ on September 11, 1940. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Walter & Mae Cole Stokesbury. Survivors include: children – Alethea, Rachel (David), Marcella (Sid), & Paul. She was so proud of her grandchildren – Beth, Lauren (Pieter), Robert (Felicia), Sydney (Jonathan), Natalie (Nick), Sophie, Raleigh; and great grandchildren – Josephine, Sage, Sterling, Elisabeth, & Florence.unionnewsdaily.com
