Robin Williams Biopic Must Happen

Jamie Costa is an actor and brilliant impressionist who has recently gained thousands of new fans with this video below. It’s a spot on impression of the late Robin Williams. It’s from a YouTube video simply titled, ‘ROBIN Test Footage Scene’. No further explanation as to if it’s from an upcoming biopic but it has many on the internet insisting that Jamie HAS to play Robin when the time comes! So again, why was this video created? It’s a scene recreating how Robin learned from his then co-star Pam Dawber that John Belushi had died of a drug overdose. The video looks very much like something right out of a biopic in the works, doesn’t it? Hey Hollywood, stop your search for the actor who will play Robin Williams…here he is.