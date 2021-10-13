CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robin Williams Biopic Must Happen

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie Costa is an actor and brilliant impressionist who has recently gained thousands of new fans with this video below. It’s a spot on impression of the late Robin Williams. It’s from a YouTube video simply titled, ‘ROBIN Test Footage Scene’. No further explanation as to if it’s from an upcoming biopic but it has many on the internet insisting that Jamie HAS to play Robin when the time comes! So again, why was this video created? It’s a scene recreating how Robin learned from his then co-star Pam Dawber that John Belushi had died of a drug overdose. The video looks very much like something right out of a biopic in the works, doesn’t it? Hey Hollywood, stop your search for the actor who will play Robin Williams…here he is.

963xke.com

You Should Watch This Guy Do an Amazing Robin Williams Impression

I don’t know if there’s a ROBIN WILLIAMS biopic in the works, but it looks like an actor named JAMIE COSTA is already campaigning for the lead. Jamie looks like a young Robin Williams, and he does a SPOT-ON impression. And he just released a video called “Robin Test Footage Scene” that makes a huge case for him.
Distractify

Fans of Robin Williams Are Stunned by Jamie Costa's Portrayal of Him

The tragic death of Robin Williams in 2014 left an undeniable void in Hollywood and in the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. Ever since his passing, family, friends, and patrons of his films have honored his remarkable life in countless ways. However, for some, there has been a lingering question regarding who would be up to snuff when it came time to play the role of the late great actor if a film about his life were to be made.
SheKnows

Robin Williams’ Daughter Zelda Asks Fans to Please Stop Sending Her Videos of Impersonator Jamie Costa

One actor hoping to showcase his talents as a Robin Williams impersonator has caused quite the stir among fans of the late comic on the internet — but his resurgence has inadvertently stirred up some feelings of grief in the actor’s family too. When fans began sending actor Jamie Costa’s recent test reel as the late Robin Williams to Williams’ daughter, Zelda Williams, it triggered a lot of emotions — and Zelda is asking those fans to please stop.
Robin Williams
John Belushi
Jamie Costa
Pam Dawber
Audacy

WATCH: Robin Williams impersonation by actor Jamie Costa floors fans

An impression of Robin Williams that was shared yesterday by actor and impressionist Jamie Costa has quickly gone viral for his spot-on portrayal of the beloved actor and comedian. Jamie Costa shared the five-minute mini-movie, called "ROBIN Test Footage Scene," to his YouTube channel yesterday. It’s a simple scenario of...
GamesRadar+

New test footage for possible Robin Williams biopic takes the internet by storm

New test footage from something that could be a Robin Williams biopic showcases actor Jamie Costa doing a stellar job at impersonating the late comedian. The video shows a moment between Costa's Williams and his Mork & Mindy co-star Pam Dawber, played by Sarah Murphree, as she breaks the news that fellow comedian John Belushi has died. Williams passed away in 2014 and Costa went viral for his impressions of Williams' characters shortly afterward. At the time of writing, the clip, titled "ROBIN Test Footage Scene", has over three million views on YouTube.
ComicBook

Robin Test Footage Showcases Amazing Robin Williams Impression, and Fans Want the Full Movie

Earlier this week came a surprise video that has taken the internet by storm, one wherein some filmmakers and fans have shot a test sequence for what would in theory be a Robin Williams biopic. Simply titled "ROBIN Test Footage Scene," the five minute scene has been trending on line (notably on YouTube too) and has already racked up over 1.8 million views. The video, which features actor Jamie Costa performing as the late comedian, has many fans praising it so much that there are calls for the feature-length version to be commissioned. You can find the video below along with the fan reactions.
thefocus.news

One Hour Photo intense ending explained with Robin Williams

Hit movie One Hour Photo has a twist-filled ending and many fans of the film want the ending explained. Seymour “Sy” Parrish is the main protagonist of 2002 psychological thriller One Hour Photo. Sy is played by the late comedian and actor Robin Williams. One Hour Photo was written and...
The Dad

Actor Stuns With Spot-on Performance as Robin Williams

Social media is littered with videos of people doing celebrity impressions. Often, these videos showcase someone’s versatility as they run through a wide range of different voices and facial expressions to accurately replicate a famous actor’s speech and persona. These videos are impressive as acts of comedic impersonation, but they are just short bits.
Marconews.com

Jamie Costa channeling Robin Williams on YouTube 'screen test' has fans calling for a biopic

A short film of the late Robin Williams, performed by actor Jamie Costa, has sparked calls from fans for a full biopic of the legendary actor. Costa posted the five-minute scene on YouTube Monday channeling Williams from the "Mork & Mindy" era with Sarah Murphree playing a wide-eyed Pam Dawber to perfection. Called "ROBIN, test footage scene," the video has more than two million YouTube views and climbing.
HuffingtonPost

Spot-On Impression Of Robin Williams Is Giving People Goosebumps

A pitch-perfect impression of Robin Williams is gaining stellar reviews online. Jamie Costa portrays the late Williams, on the set of “Mork and Mindy” in 1982, heartachingly reacting to the death of his friend John Belushi in the five-minute video shared on YouTube Monday. Watch the video here:. “Oh my...
SFGate

Robin Williams impersonation by Jamie Costa goes viral, Zelda Williams responds

Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive the best of streaming in your inbox every week. There are few celebrities as near to the hearts of longtime Bay Area residents as Robin Williams. After his death in 2014, he's been immortalized in the form of a tunnel connecting Golden Gate bridge to Marin, countless murals and a documentary chronicling his struggles with depression and the difficult-to-diagnose condition known as Lewy body dementia.
