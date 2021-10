In spite of rumors that the trailer would premiere at an upcoming 25th anniversary event, fans today got their first look at Scream, the next installment in the long-running franchise of the same name and the first new sequel in a decade. The trailer is likely to debut on the big screen next weekend, when it can be attached to prints of Halloween Kills for maximum horror movie bang-for-the-buck. With a number of returning cast members as well as some new faces to extend the life of the franchise if this one does well, Scream is an interesting animal. Fans are kind of lucky to even have it, given that after the passing of series creator Wes Craven, some of the cast members suggested they would be unlikely to come back at all.

