The New Orleans Saints will play on the road against the Washington Football Team in Week 5 action. The New Orleans might be the most confusing team in football. They’re sitting at 2-2 after volleying back and forth between wins and losses through four weeks. Somehow they put up 38 points against Green Bay in Week 1 only to score than than 14 points the following two weeks before an embarrassing loss the the New York Giants. Jameis Winston and Alvin Kamara have failed to get much going on offense all season, and playing against a Washington team who tends to rely on their defense to stay in games might be a challenge.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO