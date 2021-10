MUNSTER, Ind. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to review its decision that a dairy farm built in northwest Indiana to house more than 4,000 cows is not subject to the Clean Water Act. The Hoosier Environmental Council, the Indiana Audubon Society and several residents sued Texas-based Natural Prairie Dairy and the Army Corps of Engineers in 2019, alleging Natural Prairie Dairy violated the Clean Water Act during the Newton County farm’s construction and did not contact the Army Corps until nearly two years after the work was completed. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports a federal judge ordered the Army Corps last week to review its decision.

