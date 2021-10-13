CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburyport, MA

Church hosts fall fair Saturday

 5 days ago

NEWBURYPORT — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will hold its first outdoor Fall Family Fun Fair on Saturday from noon to 5p.m. The fair will be held on the grounds behind the church at 166 High St. The entrance is Summer Street. A free movie will be shown at 6:45p.m. There will be yard games, a bounce house, cornhole, and free pizza and snacks. Josef Nocera will perform songs by popular artists and Acting Out students will also perform live music throughout the afternoon.People should lawn chairs or blankets for the movie, “The House with a Clock in Its Walls.” The Rev. Jarred Mercer said the fair will be a welcomed community event.

