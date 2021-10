SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With as much as four inches of rain expected to fall in the San Francisco Bay Area by Monday, there are several steps you can take to prepare yourself for the rainy onslaught. Water can collect quickly, especially during the Sunday-Monday atmospheric river. Here are some tips: Clean out the gutters on your home to prevent water from collecting on your roof Rake the fallen leaves in your yard, but not into your street where they can clog storm drains Check the storm drains on your street, removing any debris that may be blocking...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 23 MINUTES AGO