Jon Pardi Gets a Surprise Visit From Randy Travis During His CMT Tribute Performance [Watch]
Jon Pardi got an unforgettable surprise visit from a musical hero recently, when Randy Travis unexpectedly turned up when the younger star was in the middle of taping a tribute performance for Travis. The result was a heartwarming exchange between two generations of country traditionalists, and not even Pardi could keep his eyes dry when explaining what Travis' music meant to him and his family.y95country.com
