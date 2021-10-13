Jon Pardi Gets a Surprise Visit From Randy Travis During His CMT Tribute Performance [Watch]

Randy Travis has had one of the must influential careers in country music. From his impressive plethora of hit songs, to his glowing personality, it’s no secret that the man is one of the most well liked artists in all of country music. Travis accepted his “Artist of a Lifetime” award at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony last Wednesday, and it’s hard to find anybody else who’s more deserving. It’s easy to see the impact that he’s made […] The post Cody Jinks Congratulates Randy Travis On His “Artist Of A Lifetime” Award first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 37 MINUTES AGO