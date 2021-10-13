CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Pardi Gets a Surprise Visit From Randy Travis During His CMT Tribute Performance [Watch]

By Carena Liptak
106.3 Cowboy Country
106.3 Cowboy Country
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jon Pardi got an unforgettable surprise visit from a musical hero recently, when Randy Travis unexpectedly turned up when the younger star was in the middle of taping a tribute performance for Travis. The result was a heartwarming exchange between two generations of country traditionalists, and not even Pardi could keep his eyes dry when explaining what Travis' music meant to him and his family.

