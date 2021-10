TELCOR is excited to announce the promotion of Liz Wood, vice president, finance. Since joining TELCOR in 2013, Wood has been instrumental in advancing the financial integrity of TELCOR in the areas of financial reporting, payroll, accounts payable, and administration. With her experience as a certified public accountant and as an auditor, Wood has been active in the development and implementation of policies and procedures ensuring TELCOR’s financial integrity.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO