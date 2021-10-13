Voters to decide Fraser City Council seats in election

In the Fraser-Clinton Township Chronicle coverage area, voters will decide three Fraser City Council candidate positions on Nov. 2. Candidates were asked, in 75 words or fewer, to state their top goal(s) if elected. If a candidate went over the word limit, (…) replaces the rest of the answer. (I) indicates the candidate is an incumbent. The answers are printed verbatim except where material is omitted due to personal attacks or items we know to be false or that are blatant misrepresentations.