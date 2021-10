Croke Fairchild Morgan & Beres is pleased to welcome Paige Bolinger and Meredith Christianson as associates in the firm’s transactional practice. Paige advises founders, startups, investors, and funds on a range of venture capital-related, decentralized finance and general corporate matters. A former in-house attorney for a VC firm, she has executed a variety of investments in emerging companies and funds while simultaneously providing strategic and legal support across internal business units.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO