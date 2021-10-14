Artist transforms SE Houston McDonald's into Hispanic Heritage Month tribute

The next time you pull up to the McDonalds at 6000 Gulf Freeway, you'll see the beautiful shapes and colors painted on the side of the building.

It's local artist "Gonzo247's" latest work titled "Arte Sin Barreras."

It celebrates Houston's Hispanic culture and Hispanic Heritage Month. Gonzo's family emigrated to Texas from Mexico, so for him, his mural his personal.

"You do it for the love of your family, the hopes of having a better life or creating something new," Gonzo said.

The McDonald's location is one of three across the country to be part of the "Ritmo y Color" project that celebrates the month.

Franchise owner Mariselle Quijano was thrilled when she learned her store was chosen to host the exhibit.

"In my office, I have a pair of pom poms, and I was like 'yay!'" Quijano said.

She said she immediately thought of Gonzo when it came to who would create the tribute. When she saw the finished product, Quijano said she couldn't have been more happy.

"The colors, the vibrancy, the flower, the flow, it's just stunning and I love it," she said.

Quijano said she plans on keeping it up as long as possible.

There's also a virtual concert to go along with the work. That is scheduled to happen on October 17. You can learn more about the art and urban music experience on the Ritmo y Color website

Mariselle Quijano is hosting a free watch party at her restaurant at 6000 Gulf Freeway, with family-friendly activities starting at 4:30 p.m. and a live stream of the concert on a giant inflatable screen outside. You can learn more about the event on the Facebook Event page

See stories that celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month!