Scream Therapy: The Mental Health Benefits of Horror Movies

Screaming in a horror movie is something that’s kind of expected since otherwise, it might as well be an action movie with a few horror elements if everyone’s going to be so insanely tough and incapable of being scared enough to let loose with an ear-piercing shriek. It’s kind of amusing how self-aware one of Neve Campbell’s characters Sydney Prescott, appears to be, but the moment her life is in danger she does exactly what she was condemning while speaking to the killer in the movie Scream. Obviously, that was set up for a reason and it was executed in a way that made a lot of people roll their eyes during the movie, but at the same time, it was kind of a funny moment despite the severity of the scene. To be fair, even her screaming in Wild Things (yes, that’s what the photo belongs to) was kind of convincing since it wasn’t the wild, maniacal screams that come from so many starlets that come and go in the business, but a very throaty and full scream that manages to tell the audience that this character is going through it at that moment.
