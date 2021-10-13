Accidents reported in Waushara County
10/3/2021: A two-vehicle accident occurred at 11:45 a.m. in a parking lot in the Town of Plainfield. Mervin Spracklin, 59, Wautoma, was traveling forward to park in a parking stall in the Plainfield Travel Plaza and was moving into the stall when Jimmy Smith, 37, Frankfort, KY, began moving to pull from a parking stall and initiate a left turn. Smith's trailer struck the right front corner of Spracklin as he was coming forward into the stall, causing damage to both units.
