A new Alan Wake Remastered comparison video has been shared online, highlighting some of the issues found on the Xbox versions of the remaster. The new video, shared online by ElAnalistaDeBits, confirms that the game runs at 1080p, 60 FPS on Xbox Series S and 1440p, 60 FPS on Xbox Series X, which is definitely surprising, considering the hardware. The game doesn't fare well on Xbox One and Xbox One X, as it runs at 900p, 30 FPS, and 1440p, 30 FPS on the two consoles respectively.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO