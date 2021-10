(CBS4) – Thousands of Coloradans lost their jobs during the pandemic and many people are still out of work. This need prompted a young group of Colorado Latinos to develop an app called Chamba, that bridges language barriers between workers to employers. Chamba is an employment app geared towards helping Latinos find work. The word Chamba is Spanish slang for “work.” Diego Montemayor, the CEO and co-founder of the company, said a lack of job platforms for Spanish speakers is what prompted them to create the app, and the pandemic highlighted that. “We saw a huge disconnect between our community, and just...

COLORADO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO