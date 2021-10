Do you ever procrastinate on a project because you know it’s going to be challenging, and the more you procrastinate, the more you dread it? Of course. We’ve all done that. But what generally happens for me is that I finally get around to doing the project that I’ve built up in my mind as being completely awful and difficult, and it turns out to be nothing. Well, tiling the bathroom floor (so far) has not turned out that way.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 9 DAYS AGO