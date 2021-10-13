CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

We need to get used to occasionally being sick

By Daniel Drezner
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything. Like most U.S. professors, I have been teaching in person since the start of the fall semester. On the whole, being back on campus and interacting with students has been great. Sure, wearing masks indoors can be aggravating at times, particularly when I’m lecturing for 75 minutes straight. The students at my school seem overjoyed by the in-person instruction, and just being on a campus that feels populated and alive. After some initial awkwardness with real-time, in-person lecturing (“Wait, so I look down at my notes and then look at the students? I don’t remember this being so hard!”), I think I can say that both students and faculty are remembering how this works.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's When the COVID Pandemic Will End

So, the big question on all inquiring minds today is when will the COVID-19 pandemic end? Let's face it, we all have been impacted in some way by this pandemic and although we have made huge strides in the war against COVID, we are still dealing with outbreaks both nationally and internationally, hospitalizations, deaths, and catastrophic economic, social and political repercussions from this pandemic. So when will it end? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KevinMD.com

Being a health care hero means we get free ChapStick

Guess what, everyone, I am a health care hero. I have been applauded by strangers. The Blue Angels flew over the hospital once in the pitch of COVID to salute us. I once sifted through a giant box of free chapsticks delivered to the hospital basement and grabbed one for my colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel W. Drezner
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: We shouldn't be surprised kids are getting sick

To the editor -- After children were released from home to go back to school -- out where the pandemic is -- we cannot be surprised that more children are getting sick, not at all. We had protected them amply well until it came time to go back to school and get them out of the house.
KIDS
NBC News

Data shows more children are getting sick and dying from Covid

As the federal government appears ready to approve Covid-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11, data shows that September was the country’s worst month for new cases and deaths. Data from the American Academy of Pediatrics shows that cases among children peaked in September, as many schools opened for...
KIDS
Louisiana Illuminator

We need you, face to face, please get vaccinated

“She talked almost non-stop for nearly three hours,” said the grandmother who spent an afternoon on the deck talking with her teen granddaughter whose most enthusiastic conversation a year ago was a mumbled “I guess.” “This is so great,” “Oh, I’ve missed this,” and “I have needed this for a long time” were just a […] The post We need you, face to face, please get vaccinated appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Cold#International Politics#Tufts University#Awkwardness#Posteverything
Best Life

Drinking This Twice a Day Increases Your Risk of Dementia, Study Says

Sticking to a balanced diet and establishing good exercise habits can be an essential part of overcoming some of the challenges aging puts on the body. But even beyond what you eat at each meal, research has shown that what's in your cup could also have a major effect on your health. And according to two studies, drinking this type of beverage twice a day can significantly increase your risk of developing dementia. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup so often.
HEALTH
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Cases of COVID-19 have begun to decline nationwide, and some health experts say the surge driven by the Delta variant seems to have peaked. But some states are bucking the national trend and are dealing with large increases in new cases and hospitalizations. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
news9.com

Oklahoma Doctors Predict The Pandemic Could Eventually Turn Into An Endemic

Some Oklahoma healthcare professionals predict the COVID-19 pandemic could eventually turn into an endemic. That means a disease that’s more common in a specific population. Health experts explained it this way: an epidemic is a disease that easily spreads in a certain area. A pandemic has a "passport", so it spreads across the world. But an endemic is a disease that is consistent with a specific population or location.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Daily Beast

This Humidifier Is Practically a Life-saver When We Get Sick

Scouting Report: This humidifier helps keep my snotty kids from feeling worse. It's lightweight and incredibly easy to use. My family is prone to snot. We all have seasonal allergies which sometimes turn into sinus infections. My kids are little and go to two different schools with two different germ profiles, so we get colds frequently. Even lately, with kids in masks, we’ve managed three or four summer and early fall colds.
ELECTRONICS
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH
Slate

What Colin Powell’s Death Really Means About the Vaccines

Colin Powell, the nation’s first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state, a four-star general, and Iraq war supporter, has died from complications of COVID-19 at age 84. He was fully vaccinated. Already, right-wing pundits are using Powell’s vaccination status to question the effectiveness of vaccines and rail against mandates.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy