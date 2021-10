STOCKTON (CBS13) — Bobby Gayle Jr. spoke for the first time in a hospital room bed after getting shot outside a Stockton bank last Friday. “I have two bullet holes in my face through my neck, shoulder,” he describes. Bobby thanks his community for their prayers. “I’m so thankful and thank everybody for the support and the love,” he said. “There is a sense of peace,” said Dr. Marlon Gayle, Bobby’s brother. He thanks God that Bobby is alive and the person accused of shooting him while allegedly calling him racial slurs has been caught. We want to warn you surveillance video of the violent attack is...

STOCKTON, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO