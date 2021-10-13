Annabelle V. (Vasile) Snook (10/9/2021)

Annabelle V. Snook of Annville, died on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Lebanon Valley Home. She was born to the late Rocco Vasile and Anna B. Vasile nee Chervich in Rexmont, PA. She was a former member of St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church, Annville and later a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church. Annabelle was a member of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program at Spang Crest Manor and a volunteer at Cedar Haven. She was also a member of the Local 464 Chocolate Workers Union and the Retired Chocolatiers #464 and a number of travel clubs. Annabelle enjoyed knitting, crocheting, crafts, flowers, loved to travel and volunteered at St. Paul’s Catholic Church Summer bazaars.