Business

Apple Shares Drop Amid Production Woes

By admin
bulletin-news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple’s stock fell on Tuesday after rumors that the company may cut its iPhone 13 manufacturing plans due to a global computer chip shortage. Bloomberg stated that Apple intended to produce 90 million iPhones in the fourth quarter of 2021. Sources informed the business journal that Apple was now having...

AFP

Apple supplier Foxconn unveils electric vehicles

Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn unveiled three electric vehicles on Monday, boosting its bid to be a major player in the rapidly expanding EV market as it seeks companies to partner with. The world's largest contract electronics maker, Foxconn already plays a lynchpin role in assembling Apple's iPhones as well as gadgets for a myriad of top international brands. But it has been moving fast to diversify beyond electronics assembly and has ploughed money into electric vehicles, including a joint venture with local automaker Yulon Motor and purchasing a struggling auto plant in Ohio. The models unveiled on Monday -- a sedan, an SUV and a bus -- are concept vehicles that Foxconn hopes it could build with other manufacturers.
BUSINESS
Fudzilla

Intel says it can make better chips than Apple

The Tame Apple Press is furious with Intel’s Kicking Pat Gelsinger after he dared to point out that Intel could make better chips than the fruity cargo cult. A particularly smug member of the Apple Press core asked Gelsinger if the company had “given up” on ever getting a Mac running on Intel processors in the future. The answer he got back was not what he expected, with Gelsinger saying he would win back this segment of Apple’s business over time by outcompeting the company in chipmaking.
BUSINESS
#Apple Shares#Smartphone#Automobile Industry#Bloomberg#Broadcom#Texas Instruments#Wedbush
Indy100

Apple CEO Tim Cook in a field sends Twitter wild: ‘I’m starting to worry that he’s lost’

From Airpods 3 with spatial audio to an updated MacBook Pro with a new M1 Pro or M1 Max chip and Apple music’s new Voice Plan, Apple announced a handful of new products and features at Monday’s virtual “Unleashed” event.Despite the innovative revelations, social media has turned its attention to the CEO himself.Tim Cook took to his 13 million followers ahead of his Apple event on Monday to say, “Good morning! The big day is here. See you in just a few hours. #AppleEvent” along with an image of an empty field. He then embraced the outdoors to...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $150 on MacBooks, the iPhone 13, and iPads

Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Get the iPhone 13 + a $200 Gift Card + Apple HomePod Mini The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on iPads Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops With holiday supply chain disruptions causing a lot of nervousness, we know that many of our readers are doing their Christmas shopping as early as possible. And as per usual, some of the year’s top tech gifts come from Apple. The new...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Amid Rumors of New AirPods, Apple’s AirPods Pro Drop Down to Their Lowest Price in Months

Apple’s products are known for many things — aesthetics, longevity, features, quality — but one thing they’re not known for: going on sale. The company never discounts its own hardware, but the brand new AirPods Pro are $70 off at Amazon right now as part of a surprise Apple sale. That brings them down to just $179.99 — the lowest price we’re seeing at any retailer right now (for comparison: the AirPods Pro retail for $249 at Apple.com). No coupon code is required for this deal. This discount comes amid rumors that Apple will announce a new pair of AirPods at...
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

Why Apple Shares Are Rising

Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) are trading higher amid a drop in yields, which has lifted growth stock valuations. Stocks across sectors have gained as investors weigh US unemployment data and recent corporate earnings. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday low...
STOCKS
The Independent

Apple to slash iPhone 13 production amid global chip shortage

Apple may end up selling 10 million units less of its new iPhone 13 models because of a global semiconductor shortage.The company was earlier expecting to sell 90 million units of its new iPhone by year end, said a report on Tuesday by Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.The tech giant’s chip suppliers, including Broadcom and Texas Instruments (TI), have been struggling to deliver components for the new iPhone because of which the company has been forced to reconsider its sales targets.Apple’s shares dropped by 1.6 per cent to $139.27 in late trading after the news was published, according...
CELL PHONES
Investopedia

Apple (AAPL) Shares Fall on iPhone Production Cutback

Prices for Apple Inc. (AAPL) stock fell by almost 2% after the publication of a report that stated the company would produce 10 million fewer models of its latest iPhone 13 due to chip shortages. Apple officials are cutting back on production orders with their manufacturing partners due to shortage...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple suppliers struggling to keep production on track amid power outages

A report last month described problems caused by power outages in China, and a new one today describes Apple suppliers struggling to keep production on track. We previously described three reasons for the increasingly common electricity restrictions in the country …. The Chinese government is responding to dramatically increasing costs...
INDUSTRY
Indy100

Apple adds a notch to its latest MacBook Pro, infuriating consumers

The new MacBook Pro was unveiled during today’s Apple Event and many seem unhappy with one particular feature.Apple has added a notch to the display of of its newest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBookPro models. The notch, which was first added to the iPhone X in 2017, is a black cut-out that will house the new 1080p camera system. The new 16-inch MacBook is 16.8mm thin and 4.7 pounds, and the 14-inch model is 15.5mm thin and 3.5 pounds, both of which come equipped with the upgraded Apple M1 processing unit. Apple has done away with the Touch Bar, and added...
COMPUTERS
Reuters

Fundraising by China property trust products slump amid Evergrande woes - media

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Fundraising by Chinese property trust products tumbled over 40% in September from a month earlier, official Shanghai Securities News reported on Monday, as China Evergrande Group’s troubles further dampen investor appetite toward the struggling sector. Newly-launched real estate trust products raised 16.2 billion yuan from investors in...
ECONOMY
BGR.com

Apple AirPods 3: Everything you need to know

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Apple’s AirPods changed the headphone world. Sure, there were quite a few true wireless headphones before the AirPods, but AirPods made them much more popular. AirPods 2 improved on the originals with better sound quality and wireless charging. Now, Apple has finally unveiled the third-generation AirPods. Not only should the headphones sound better, but they also offer a number of new features that make them better than ever. Excited about AirPods 3? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest wireless earbuds. AirPods 3...
ELECTRONICS
MarketWatch

Upstart stock drops after double downgrade

Shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. are off 3.6% in Monday morning trading after Bank of America analyst Nat Schindler downgraded the stock two notches, to underperform from buy, writing that he sees "little room for upside" with shares up roughly 800% on the year. The S&P 500 has gained about 19% so far in 2021. Schindler wrote that Upstart sees opportunity in the auto-lending market after having success with its artificial-intelligence-driven personal-loan business, though this new market comes with its own challenges. "Although auto loans represent a much larger [total addressable market], we also highlight the higher barriers to entry with more competitors and established, well-capitalized institutions," Schindler wrote. Upstart's current valuation embeds "premature optimism on Upstart's ability to take material shares in the auto-lending space," he continued. Schindler raised his price objective to $300 from $200 in his note to clients. Shares recently changed hands near $375.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Toyota to invest $3.4 billion for EV battery production in the U.S., will create 1,750 jobs

Toyota Motor Corp. announced Monday a big get on the electric vehicle market in the U.S., saying it will make a $3.4 billion investment in EV batteries through 2030. The investment is for developing and localizing EV battery production, and is part of the Japan-based automaker's pledge to invest $13.5 billion in battery development and production globally. As part of the investment, Toyota North America said it will create 1,750 jobs as it establishes a new company and build an automotive batter plant, with an aim to start battery production in 2025. The project includes an investment of $1.29 billion until 2031. Toyota's U.S.-listed shares, which were still inactive in premarket trading, has gained 14.0% year to date while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.0%.
BUSINESS

