Crowning Achievements

Tre’Auna Yates (left) and Jalen Wise (right) were crowned Nottoway High School’s Queen and King of Homecoming last Friday night during halftime of the Cougars’ 42-16 victory over Amelia. Queen Tre’Auna, shown here being crowned by 2019 Queen Bry’on Jenkins, is the daughter of Napoleon Yates III and Shauna Yates ...
Holyoke High School homecoming royalty candidates for 2021 are pictured from left, front row, Lauren Herman, Kristin Vieselmeyer and Elyce Talavera; and back row, Kaison Kinnie, Cade Killin and Miles Sprague. These six seniors will be featured in the “Winning Big” homecoming parade Thursday, Oct. 7, at 2:30 p.m. on Interocean Avenue, and the king and queen will be crowned at halftime of the football game, which begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. — The Holyoke Enterprise | Johnson Publications.
Otis High School resented their Homecoming court last Friday, October 1 during halftime of the Otis vs. Arickaree-Woodlin football game. Pictured from left to right, are freshman Alexa Bencomo and Tayte Smith; sophomores Kaycelynn Perry and Garret Patterson; seniors Queen Jaycellia Perry and King Mason Metzler; seniors Dominick Pacheco and Kenize Phelps and juniors Hailey Stivers and Peyton Wells. Crown bearers were Carina Dix and Kenny Kendrick.
This year Riley Spurlock (right) was crowned as the Lincoln County High School Homecoming Queen and Destiny Barksdale was named Princess during the halftime show of last week’s Red Devil game against Towns County.
Benjamin Logan High School students Gretchen Wilber and Alec Rodenberger were crowned homecoming queen and king, respectively, Friday evening during the Raiders’ homecoming football game. A daughter of Mandy Wilber and Bryan Tipton of Zanesfield and Mike Wilber of Bellefontaine, Gretchen is the student body president, senior class president, Spanish Club vice president, FCCLA activities co-president, NHS county president and is a member of Key Club, Spanish Honor Society, Interact, Youth Allocations, varsity softball, soccer team captain, and student Section leader. Alec is a son of Travis Rodenberger of Bellefontaine and Lisa Rodenberger of Mechanicsburg. He is a member of the football team, basketball team, track and field, FCA, and he is a teacher assistant. (JEFF ROSE PHOTOGRAPHY PHOTO)
The 2021 Fall Homecoming Court at South Newton High School was crowned on Friday, October 2, prior to the football game versus North White High School. A princess was crowned for each grade, with Madison Bohlinger as freshman princess, Jocey Vogt as sophomore princess, Lizzie Glassburn as junior princess, and Capucine Gautier Lenoir as senior princess. Emma Krug was crowned the 2021 Homecoming Queen for South Newton.
In a first for the district, Ellwood City’s Lincoln High School had two homecoming queens this year when student voting resulted in a tie. Crowned as queens during the Oct. 1 football game were Alyssa Jeffcoat and Kyla Servick. Alyssa is the daughter of Adam and Jayme Jeffcoat and was...
Tanner Andersen and Sean Higgs scored three goals apiece and Daviess County High School rolled to a 10-0 victory against Apollo in the 9th District Boys Soccer Tournament championship game Thursday night at Owensboro Catholic’s Independence Field. It’s the eighth consecutive district title for DC (17-1-4), which played Apollo to...
Amaya Evans celebrates after learning she is the 2021 Geary Homecoming Queen. Major Lewis won Homecoming King honors. The two were crowned before Geary's game against Buffalo on Friday, Oct. 1. Other members of the Homecoming court included freshmen Carlos Cardoso and Julie Stell, sophomores Spencer Davidson and Paris Littlebird, juniors Jace Nelson and Haylee Gormley, and seniors Joe Littlebird,…
Canton High School Senior Katie Wilkerson, fourth from left, was crowned the 2021 Homecoming Queen on Friday, Oct. 1. She was joined by freshman class duchess, Raley Pino; Homecoming Queen nominee, Makayla Ford; Sophomore class duchess, Haley Luce; Homecoming Queen nominee, Emory Rhoten; Junior class duchess, Julianne Babina; Homecoming Queen ...
Breckenridge High School crowned Wyatt Differding and Riley Finkral as the 2021 Homecoming King and Queen, respectively, during a Sunday, Oct. 3 ceremony at the high school. The 2021 Homecoming Court included Lauren Beyer escorted by Weslee Johanson, Taylor Bommersbach escorted by Differding, Finkral escorted by Matthew Koltes, Rachel Gowin escorted by James Mertes and Camryn Kaehler escorted by Ryler Wiertzema.
Hibriten dominated the field at the final Northwestern 3A/4A conference meet Tuesday at Silver Creek Golf Club in Morganton, carding a three-score total of 126 en route to claiming the conference’s team championship. The Panthers finished with a season total of 958, 58 shots ahead of second-place Alexander Central’s 1,016....
Cleburne County, Wellborn advance to regionals as area champs; Munford, Saks going as runnerups. Championship game: Ranburne 3, Lanett 1 (25-14, 21-25, 25-13, 25-17) Regional: Ranburne vs. Area 3 RU, Oct. 20, 10:15 a.m.; Lanett vs. Area 3 winner, 11:30 a.m. (Area 3 Thursday: E.W. Long, Elba, Zion Chapel, Ariton)
For the second straight week, the Nottoway Cougars have beaten an undefeated James River District football team, dominating the visiting Amelia Raiders, 42-16.The Cougars are now 5-0 (3-0 District) and travel this Friday to Buckingham (3-0 District). Friday’s winner will sit atop the district standings as the regular season enters ...
Lehighton crowned its homecoming king and queen during the Oct. 8 football game against Bangor. Rickey Houser was crowned homecoming king, and Gianna Sube was named the 2021 homecoming queen. PHOTO COURTESY OF RICHARD SMITH.
Winning a conference has been nothing new for the Lynbrook girls’ tennis team in recent seasons, but this year’s roster is shaping up to be one of the best ones in school history. The Owls were 12-0 with three matchers remaining and on the verge of another Conference II title...
