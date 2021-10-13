Crowning Achievements

Benjamin Logan High School students Gretchen Wilber and Alec Rodenberger were crowned homecoming queen and king, respectively, Friday evening during the Raiders’ homecoming football game. A daughter of Mandy Wilber and Bryan Tipton of Zanesfield and Mike Wilber of Bellefontaine, Gretchen is the student body president, senior class president, Spanish Club vice president, FCCLA activities co-president, NHS county president and is a member of Key Club, Spanish Honor Society, Interact, Youth Allocations, varsity softball, soccer team captain, and student Section leader. Alec is a son of Travis Rodenberger of Bellefontaine and Lisa Rodenberger of Mechanicsburg. He is a member of the football team, basketball team, track and field, FCA, and he is a teacher assistant. (JEFF ROSE PHOTOGRAPHY PHOTO)

14 DAYS AGO