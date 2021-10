The preferred bill to create a Virginia Independent Redistricting Commission was killed in committee, primarily because the General Assembly didn’t draw the maps. The Republicans, still in control of the General Assembly but fearing loss of their majority in the 2019 election, agreed to a compromise bipartisan commission that still gave members of the General Assembly considerable leverage over how maps were drawn. It was a hedge against losing their majority in the 2019 election. If Republicans retained their majority, they could kill the bill and gerrymander the state with abandon, as they did in 2011. If they lost, they still retained partisan leverage that could force the redistricting into the hands of the Republican-dominated Virginia Supreme Court.

