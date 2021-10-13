CONFRONTATION IN THE STREET

A shooting occurred at the OnCue convenience store, located on Hwy 99 and Ada Webb in Stroud, on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 9, 2021. The shooting is an active and ongoing investigation so not a lot of information has been released. Reports state that two rival motorcycle clubs were exchanging words in the parking lot when gun fire broke out. One person was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment. It is unknown at this time whether the person who was shot was a member of the motorcycle club or just an innocent by stander. The Lincoln County Sheriff's office called in the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigations (OSBI), who is asking for anyone who was in the parking lot or saw anything while driving by to call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017. The caller can remain anonymous.

