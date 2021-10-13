CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

CONFRONTATION IN THE STREET

 5 days ago

Crewe authorities say they’re still investigating what appear to be multiple assaults captured in a recent video.The footage, which was posted last week on Facebook, shows a middle-aged male and younger male (reportedly a teenager) arguing in the street, believed to be Pennsylvania Avenue.The younger male was stopped in the ...

