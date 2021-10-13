CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Sweet Senior Fraiser Needs Your Love

thewoodlandstx.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Just because I’m not feeling 100% doesn’t mean I’m not sweet, funny, and let’s face it- pretty darn good looking. I’m ten years old, and TBH I have seen better days. I’m just struggling to remember when. What I’m looking for now is someone who will guide me back to...

www.thewoodlandstx.com

Comments / 0

Related
powerofpositivity.com

Surprise Your Love by Sending These 15 Loving Text Messages

Telling your partner how you feel isn’t always easy, especially over a text message. It can be hard to find the words, or you might be worried that they don’t come out the way you intended. By sending loving text messages, though, you brighten their day and let them know how much you care.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KDVR.com

Love Your Teeth – 50% Off

People are instantly attracted to your smile so check out this new product Love Your Teeth. Get 50% off your order now by going to LoveYourTeeth.com or calling 1-800-731-0724. You also get free shipping and a free go pen.
SHOPPING
kalb.com

Looking for love? This may be your season!

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Are you tired of seeing all of the mushy couples around you and wondering when on earth will it be your turn to find a special someone? You might be in luck!. Have you heard of cuffing season? It’s the time of year between October and...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
thewoodlandstx.com

Bella Needs Love

Come check out Bella - a sweet senior who needs her forever home. Regular adoption fee is $40. Adoption fee covers spay/neuter, vaccinations, and microchip.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraiser#Tinder#Dog
goodmenproject.com

21 Little Relationship Helpers for When Your Love Life Needs a Bump

Don’t wait for your relationship with your particular person to fall off a cliff. Be proactive. Relationships take more than lying back and watching Netflix together. The most important things take nothing but your time. Almost all of these are low-cost items. There’s no need to spend a godzillion dollars to show your love.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Matt Lillywhite

How To Make Someone Fall In Love With You

Sophie, a friend from high school, called me after going through a terrible breakup with her boyfriend of seven years. “Matt, I loved him so much. But now it’s over, and I don’t know what to do. I’m heartbroken, and I feel like giving up.”
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Little Dog Who Needed A Miracle Looks So Different Now | The Dodo

Woman fosters dog whose skin looked like stone. With a little love and care, she looks like a new dog!. Check out Sky Sanctuary Rescue on Facebook for updates on Blondie: thedo.do/skysanctuary. You can help Sky Sanctuary Rescue save more animals here: thedo.do/skysanctuarydonate. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe:...
PETS
Chicago Defender

Sweets for Your Sweetie

October 16th, 2021 marks this year’s Sweetest Day. Decades ago, this day was celebrated to bring a sense of joy to someone’s life by gifting them with candy, hence the name Sweetest Day. However, in recent years the day has been recast as a day for couples to celebrate their love. Many couples go out to dinner or take short weekend vacations to commemorate their love for each other. Unfortunately, last year’s pandemic put a slight halt to the celebration. With stay-at-home orders, variations of quarantine coupled with restaurants closing or limiting their number of customers left couples with limited celebration options. While we’re still in the pandemic, restrictions have been lifted, and now people can return to their traditional ways of showing their love. On the other hand, if you’re looking for more intimate, economical ways to celebrate, check out the list of things below.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
The Herald

Senior Musings column: A love affair to remember

I am aware of a love affair that has all of the ingredients of a steamy novel. There is passion, hate, an overwhelming preoccupation with the object of affection, a heedless disregard for the conventions of the day, and a recklessness that throws caution to the winds. Nope, I’m not...
SOCIETY
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Your Sweet Tooth Will Love Blue Eyed Baker

As a dessert lover, I have my go-to neighborhood spots to satisfy my sweet tooth when I’m in a pinch. But I am also always willing and eager to hop in the car and go the extra distance for a good baked good. Last week, I drove out to Elm Street in East Aurora to check out Blue Eyed Baker at their new storefront, which opened in March.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Soap Opera Stars Welcome Baby Boy

Two beloved soap opera stars are celebrating a new milestone in their lives. Hollyoaks' Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy, who portrayed Kim Butterfield and Jesse Donovan on the British soap opera, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Little Asa Sean Wood's arrival followed the May 2021 announcement from his parents that they were expecting.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Madonna praises Billie Eilish for embracing her sexuality: “we still live in a very sexist world”

Madonna, never one to shy away from embracing divine female sensuality, has sung the praises of Billie Eilish and her style evolution. In March, Billie Eilish unveiled her dramatic aesthetic transformation; ditching her signature toxic green and black dye job for bleach blonde bombshell locks; the baggy, androgynous streetwear for form-fitting, old school glamour corsets.
MUSIC
Popculture

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star's Son Shares New Photo on the Hunt

Leland Chapman may have left his family's beloved series Dog the Bounty Hunter back in 2012, but he is still following in his father Duane "Dog" Chapman's footsteps. Chapman, who like his father is a bail bondsman and bounty hunter, recently gave fans an up-close look at his day job as he was on the hunt for criminals.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Sons Jayden, 15, & Sean, 16, Are So Grown Up In Rare New Photo

Britney Spears’ boys are all grown up! The pop stars’ teen sons were all smiles as they made a rare social media appearance. Check out the photos here!. Britney Spears‘ sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, who mostly stay out of the public eye, made an appearance on social media on Tuesday, October 5, wearing the biggest grins as they posed for some photos. The boys, who Britney shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43, appeared all grown up as they smiled for the camera with Kevin’s friend, CEO of Movision Entertainment, Eddie Morales.
CALABASAS, CA
AceShowbiz

Brandy's Daughter Sy'rai Smith Shows Off Dramatic Transformation After Drastic Weight Loss

Taking part in a new TikTok challenge, the 19-year-old daughter of the 'Boy Is Mine' singer shares several before and after photos to show her weight loss journey. AceShowbiz - Brandy's daughter may not be as famous as her mom is, but she is poised to inspire other girls with her own story. Sy'rai Smith has showed his dramatic transformation in a TikTok video after dropping lots of pounds.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy