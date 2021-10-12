CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween

El Pasoan’s Home Light Show Celebrates the Halloween Season with Disney Favorites

By Joanna Barba
 7 days ago
Spooky season is officially here and El Pasoan's all across the city are celebrating in their own unique way. Over at Rick Car's house, he's celebrating spooky season and invites the community to join him!. If you've read some of my previous articles, then you already know my love for...

El Paso, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show talks about the world as if you were sitting in your favorite neighborhood West Texas bar. Online and through our free mobile app.

