CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

NEV Customer Satisfaction Equals That of Fossil-Fuel Autos for First Time, Chinese Survey Finds

By Xu Wei
yicaiglobal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Yicai Global) Oct. 13 -- Customer satisfaction of new energy vehicle owners is now on a par with that of gasoline-powered autos, The Paper reported yesterday, citing a recent poll. The New Energy Vehicle Industry User Satisfaction Index reached 80 points out of 100 this year, the same as that...

www.yicaiglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Yongtai Tech Tweaks Investment Plan to Tap Surge in Power Battery Demand

(Yicai Global) Oct. 15 -- Yongtai Technology will adjust an earlier investment plan to further boost production capacity of lithium hexafluorophosphate, the main component of power battery electrolyte, amid soaring demand for power battery materials. Yongtai will now invest CNY792.7 million (USD123 million) in a new 67,000-ton-per-year production line for...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Producers Are Adapting to Power Rationing, Higher Input Prices

(Yicai Global) Oct. 15 -- Chinese manufacturers are adjusting to deal with the problems of electricity rationing and the rising cost of materials and shipping. A Yiwu-based firm that makes Christmas decorations has been seriously affected, according to company official Li Jun. Not only has its power supply been halved, but its raw material costs have also jumped as much as 60 percent since last month, shrinking an already meager profit. The firm will have to hike its product prices in the future, Li said.
ECONOMY
TravelPulse

Rental Car Customer Satisfaction Declines Amid Vehicle Shortage, Rising Prices

The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a blow to the rental car industry, resulting in fewer vehicles and higher prices that have ultimately hurt customer satisfaction. According to the J.D. Power 2021 North America Rental Car Satisfaction Study released on Wednesday, overall customer satisfaction declined a total of 11 points on a 1,000-point scale, with the industry average falling to 830 this year.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nev#Customer Satisfaction#Electric Cars#New Energy#First Time#Chinese#The Paper
yicaiglobal.com

World’s No. 2 Aluminum Extrusions Maker China Zhongwang Says Key Units Are in Trouble

(Yicai Global) Oct. 18 -- China Zhongwang Holdings, the world’s second-biggest aluminum extrusions maker, said two key subsidiaries are having serious operating difficulties. Liaoyang Zhongwang Refined Aluminum and Liaoning Zhongwang Group could not resolve the difficulties on their own despite trying, their parent company said on Oct. 15 without specifying...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Shuangliang Soars on USD1.3 Billion Solar Wafer Sales Contract

(Yicai Global) Oct. 15 -- Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems' stock shot up as much as 8.7 percent today after the Chinese photovoltaic wafer manufacturer said a unit has signed a sales contract worth CNY8.3 billion (USD1.3 billion). Shuangliang Eco-Energy’s share price [SHA:600481] closed up 5.09 percent at CNY10.32 (USD1.60). Earlier in...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

Carrefour to Accelerate Membership-Only Model in China

(Yicai Global) Oct. 15 -- French retail giant Carrefour is increasing the number of members-only warehouse stores it plans to open in China to compete with the success of big-box retailers Costco, Metro and Sam’s Club. Carrefour will upgrade 100 hypermarket outlets in the country into members-only stores over the...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
yicaiglobal.com

China's Retirement Homes Need Upgrading Before Becoming Mainstream, Report Shows

(Yicai Global) Oct. 15 -- An increasing number of senior citizens in China choose not to live with their offspring, driving a shift to an upgraded institutional care market, according to a survey done by a real estate institute. Retirement homes will become mainstream in China in the future but...
CHINA
yicaiglobal.com

China's CATL, US Delivery Van Startup ELMS Surge After Cutting Long-Term Battery Deal

(Yicai Global) Oct. 15 -- Shares of Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology and American vehicle startup Electric Last Mile Solutions jumped after the pair penned a long-term battery supply agreement and agreed to explore joint production in the States. CATL's stock price [SHE: 300750] soared as much as 8.7...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

Nestlé Launches Top-of-the-Range Instant Coffee Capsule With Starbucks in China

(Yicai Global) Oct. 14 -- Nestlé has launched its first ultra-premium instant coffee as part of US coffee-house chain Starbucks’ line up in China. Using the latest freeze-drying technology, it is one of the global food and beverage giant’s most expensive coffee products. The new instant coffee is a world...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

China's CPI Grew at Slower-Than-Expected Pace in September While Factory Prices Are at 13-Year High

(Yicai Global) Oct. 14 -- China’s consumer price index, a key gauge of inflation, ticked up 0.7 percent in September from the same period last year, far below the 0.85 percent growth forecast by an Yicai Global poll of chief economists. Meanwhile the producer price index hit a new 13-year high on surging energy costs, according to the latest data.
BUSINESS
yicaiglobal.com

China's Jinyuan EP Soars After Revealing Second Lithium Acquisition in One Month

(Yicai Global) Oct. 13 -- Shares of Chinese cement producer Jinyuan EP surged after the firm said it will acquire a controlling stake in a lithium processing plant, accelerating its expansion into the battery raw material industry. Jinyuan’s stock price [SHE:000546] climbed as much as 6.7 percent to CNY11.59 (USD1.80)...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Haichang Ocean Park Skyrockets After Revealing Talks With PE Fund

(Yicai Global) Oct. 12 -- Shares of Haichang Ocean Park Holdings went through the roof after the leading developer and operator of theme parks in China said it is in discussions with an Asian private equity fund about a potential deal. Haichang Ocean Park’s share price [HKG: 2255] soared just...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

China Coal Futures Hit Record High After NDRC Unveils Power Pricing Reform

(Yicai Global) Oct. 12 -- Chinese coal futures surged to new record levels after the state planning agency issued a notice on electricity pricing reform, according to which on-grid tariffs for coal-fired power generation will be liberalized. The most-active thermal coal futures contract traded on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange climbed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Malaysia government tells those who choose not to get Covid vaccine: ‘We will make life very difficult’

Malaysia has promised to get tough with those who refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccines without a valid reason. “Sorry to say, we will make life very difficult for you if you’re not vaccinated by choice,” health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said at an event in Serdang Hospital on 16 October, The Straits Times reported.“If you choose not to vaccinate, then we will probably ask you to do regular tests that you have to pay for,” he said.A plan under the National Testing Strategy, which will be unveiled next week, will explain the actions that Malaysia will take against those who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BoardingArea

The USA sets 8th November as the magic date

A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination status.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy