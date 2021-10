(Yicai Global) Oct. 15 -- Data published this week revealing that China’s year on year exports expanded 28.1% to USD305.7 billion, surpassing the expectations of economists who had forecasted at large only 22%. The surprise numbers come amidst a barrage of negativity surrounding the prospects of China’s own economy following a global commodity price surge which has also provoked an international energy crisis, with plenty of implications for China. The media has taken no hesitation in attempting to frame this as bad news for China’s economy and growth prospects, as is largely on form now for the geopolitically motivated and narrative driven news cycle.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO