How to Achieve the Perfect Dough Mix

Perfect for sharing, Korean fried chicken differs from other takes on the finger-lickin’ classic in that it often comes bathed in sauce. Cold beer optional. “Koreans,” according to Vice magazine, “are the undisputed Asian masters of chicken.” I suspect there may be some dispute over this, but even a few Filipinos, themselves no slouches when it comes to chicken, concede South Korea’s mastery of the deep-fat frier. Despite its ubiquity – in 2016, there were more than twice as many fried chicken restaurants in the country than all the hamburger, pizza and sandwich joints put together – KFC is a relatively recent phenomenon, introduced, it’s said, by US soldiers during the Korean War, and made more accessible by falling food prices and a rise in disposable income in the decades that followed. What was once an occasional treat has become the takeaway of choice, perfect for sharing with kids or to partner a cold beer.

RECIPES ・ 12 DAYS AGO