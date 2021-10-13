CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

How to Achieve the Perfect Dough Mix

pmq.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo make sure your dough has been properly mixed, use the dough’s appearance as a guide. There are exceptions, though, for emergency dough and frozen dough. Question: How do I know when my dough has been properly mixed?. Answer: The easiest way is to use the dough’s appearance as a...

www.pmq.com

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

How to make the perfect extra large cinnamon rolls

Nothing better than a cinnamon roll that one that is extra large because the more the better. It’s a classic item that you can find anywhere and even buy to make at home. But making it at home just makes it even tastier and for sure special.
RECIPES
ETOnline.com

The Best Pasta Makers, Dough Hooks and Other Popular Kitchenaid Attachments Perfect for Holiday Cooking

Now that October has arrived, the countdown to the holidays has formally begun! From Halloween goodies to Thanksgiving dinner, there’s a lot of deliciousness to look forward to. To make the busiest baking time of the year go a bit smoother, it might be time to invest in some convenient Kitchenaid attachments to help calm the cooking chaos. (And, to help even more, it doesn't hurt that the Kitchenaid 5 qt mixer is $150 off right now for a limited time!)
FOOD & DRINKS
thepioneerwoman.com

How to Season a Turkey Perfectly for Thanksgiving

The turkey steps into the spotlight every Thanksgiving, but if you don't treat it right, this simple bird can come out of the oven a touch…bland. Thinking about how to season a turkey for the best flavor is just as important as figuring out how much turkey to serve or planning your Thanksgiving menu itself. Brining and basting have—for good reason—been the go-to methods in recent years, but there are other ways to gussy up the main dish (and, sometimes, it's just as simple as salt and pepper!). Here's everything you need to know to serve up a tasty bird at the big feast.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Orange

How to build the perfect charcuterie board for under $20

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Charcuterie boards are something of a weekly tradition for me and my friends. They are trendy and delicious, and assembling them is an activity in itself, as fun as it is tasty. Plus, nothing elevates a “Twilight” movie marathon quite like a charcuterie board.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Dough#Gluten#Food Drink
Redfin

How to Achieve the Cottagecore Aesthetic: 4 Tips to Follow

If you spend any time on the internet, you may have seen photos of quaint, ivy-covered homes surrounded by a field of wildflowers in the middle of the countryside. You might also be noticing people redecorating their homes to have green themed kitchens and living rooms filled with floral furniture. Suddenly, your grandmother’s house looks – cool?
INTERIOR DESIGN
Elko Daily Free Press

How to pick and prep the perfect pumpkin

We’ve all been there, standing in front of a pile of pumpkins trying to figure out how to pick the best one. Kelly Schultz, the owner of The Great Pumpkin Farm northeast of Buffalo, New York, has grown many pumpkins since he started in 1996. “Picking pumpkins is very simple,”...
FOOD & DRINKS
advancedmixology.com

16 Best Bourbons For Mixing The Perfect Drink

When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you. For more information on how we conduct reviews, click here. One of the best parts about making cocktails is finding just the right bourbon to mix them with. And when it comes to choosing the best bourbon for mixing, it's not always easy.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Allrecipes.com

How to Turn One Do-It-All Dough Into 8 Different Bread Variations

Meet your new do-it-all dough! As so many Allrecipes community members have noted, this fabulous recipe (originally submitted by Donna West as Sweet Dinner Rolls) works for more than just dinner rolls. Donna made her dough in a bread machine. But we mixed it in a bowl, tested it to get the baking times and temps right for all of these variations, and rechristened it Do-It-All Dough. Give it a try and you'll see why!
RECIPES
clevelandmagazine.com

Whoa Dough Cookie Dough Is A Healthy On-The-Go Treat

Available online and at Heinen's, these vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free treats prove decadence doesn't have to be detrimental. Healthy and indulgent aren’t words that are usually used together but Whoa Dough takes feel-good decadent dessert to a whole other level. With six different flavors to choose from — such as chocolate chip, brownie batter, peanut butter chocolate chip and sugar cookie — each vegan raw cookie dough bar ($2.49) is made gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, egg-free and with non-GMO ingredients. Customers can order bars wholesale on their website, on Amazon or find them at Heinen’s and select local grocers. Founder Todd Goldstein launched the concept last November in an effort to deliver cookie dough bars that can be baked or eaten right out of the box. “It’s really difficult to find different types of cookies and cookie dough products that are safe for all different people with allergens,” says Goldstein. “We thought it would be fun to make a bar that anyone can eat on-the-go. I’m happy to share what we’ve created with the world.” whoadough.com.
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

How to Make the Perfect Philly Cheesesteak

A Philly cheesesteak is the ultimate indulgence — thinly sliced steak, melted cheese, and sauteed onions come together for a crazy-delicious bite packed with rich, savory flavor. Nicole McLaughlin breaks the process down into a few, easy steps that guarantee the good stuff every time. Meat Matters. "The most authentic...
RECIPES
The Guardian

How to make the perfect Korean fried chicken – recipe

Perfect for sharing, Korean fried chicken differs from other takes on the finger-lickin’ classic in that it often comes bathed in sauce. Cold beer optional. “Koreans,” according to Vice magazine, “are the undisputed Asian masters of chicken.” I suspect there may be some dispute over this, but even a few Filipinos, themselves no slouches when it comes to chicken, concede South Korea’s mastery of the deep-fat frier. Despite its ubiquity – in 2016, there were more than twice as many fried chicken restaurants in the country than all the hamburger, pizza and sandwich joints put together – KFC is a relatively recent phenomenon, introduced, it’s said, by US soldiers during the Korean War, and made more accessible by falling food prices and a rise in disposable income in the decades that followed. What was once an occasional treat has become the takeaway of choice, perfect for sharing with kids or to partner a cold beer.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make a Roux

Roux is what makes chowders, stews and from-scratch gravy thick and silky. It’s what makes gumbos rich and nutty. And—believe it or not—it’s made up of just two ingredients. Stirred into hundreds of recipes, a roux is a mixture of equal parts flour and fat, usually butter or oil. What...
RECIPES
arcamax.com

The Kitchn: These chocolate chip scones will satisfy your cookie cravings

These chocolate chip scones are the ideal breakfast treat: They’re flaky, moist and not too sweet. Think of them as a marriage of cream scones and chocolate chip cookies, complete with the tender texture you love in scones and the melt-in-your-mouth chocolate that comes with a great cookie. Serve them...
FOOD & DRINKS
Tuscaloosa News

SLOWE COOKING: A new take on Chocolate Chip Cookies

A friend and I recently made chocolate chip cookies by a recipe that she was given by a friend. While the recipe is similar to the one on the package of Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chips, it has been tweaked and we liked the result. The cookies were crisp on the edges and chewy in the middle – just the way we like them.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy