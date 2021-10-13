CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Always forward disk errors to the guest, without the dialogue box.

By johnredcorn
vmware.com
 5 days ago

My question is the same as this 11-year-old SuperUser question: https://superuser.com/questions/188213/vmware-how-to-forward-all-errors-to-guest-operating-system. How can I always forward the error without seeing this dialogue? The only and 8-year-old answer was using a USB adaptor, but that is a hassle, because it is currently connected to internal SATA. Is there anyway now, or is there still no option to always forward the error and I have to use a USB adaptor?

