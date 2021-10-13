Always forward disk errors to the guest, without the dialogue box.

I am trying to set up for the first time a VSAN. Every time I try to add disks on a server to the VSAN I get a 10 minute delay then the same error message. I am using a HP Microserver G8 with a 960GB SDD for capacity and 960GB SSD for cache, I am waiting for the larger HDDs to arrive, so just using a couple of the SSD drives I will be using for my host's caches. They are both connected using the standard internal controller and backplane. The vSphere server is running on a seperate dell r730 which is not currently part of the VSAN.

