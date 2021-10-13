Should You Bring Your Dog Trick-or-Treating?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Animal Advocate Carol Erickson with the PSPCA joins CBS3 for this week’s Pet Project segment. As Halloween approaches many animal parents enjoy dressing their furbabies up to get in the spirit. While putting your animal in a costume is extremely cute, Erickson has a reminder for you. “A lot of animals are kind of terrified by this kind of stuff,” Erickson said. Dogs need the freedom to move, so if the costume is super tight and restrictive, it might not be a great idea to put your pup in. Pet owners need to remember that not every dog is going to enjoy dressing up and make sure they are having as much fun as you are while they are in the costume. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL PET PROJECT SEGMENT.

