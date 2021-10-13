Should You Bring Your Dog Trick-or-Treating?
Halloween is such fun for children and their families, why wouldn’t the furry family member enjoy going trick-or-treating too?. If on regular days your dog is shy, or afraid of new people, children, and strange noises, they will not enjoy being out on this night. The nicest way for your pup to spend the evening will be at home in their crate or a quiet room with a special new chew toy. The family member staying behind to hand out candy can check on them often.www.akc.org
