Idaho State

The Best Drinking Water is From Idaho

By Mallory
 6 days ago
We can all agree by now that not all water tastes the same. For example, Dasani tastes gross. That's just my opinion but compare Dasani to literally any other brand and you'll notice that there's a more "mineral" taste to it. There are legit reasons why not all water tastes...

Idaho: Feed and Pet Playful Stingrays at Aquarium of Boise (Photos)

My 8 year old boy has been asking to go to the Aquarium of Boise for weeks ad weeks but since they are only open until 5pm everyday we had to wait for an open weekend. We had some busy weekends in a row but were finally able to make it on Saturday. I didn't know what to really expect and had not checked out the website prior to going, I just knew the location and hours and was told from a few people that it was super neat and worth checking out. We absolutely loved it!
IDAHO STATE
So How Much Does Idaho Like to Drink?

Idaho is home to some incredible breweries. We have a ton of amazing breweries around Boise and Meridian, Here is a good list for you ranked by google reviews:. Bear Island Brewing Co. at 1620 N Liberty St got 4.9 stars out of 137 reviews. Barbarian Brewing Downtown Tap Room...
IDAHO STATE
The Rich People Might Be Buying Vacation Homes in This Idaho Town

Watch out, Coeur d'Alene... they're coming for you!. OK, can we talk about our childhoods for a second here? I think that when we were kids, we all believed there was something that made someone rich. Well, aside from a ton of money. There were certain items they owned, features in their homes or even vacations they took that instantly made them rich in your eyes.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Department of Water Resources highlights drought and water outlook

BOISE, Idaho — At the end of February, water users didn't have a reason to be concerned because the snowpack in Idaho was close to normal, but in the spring that all changed. Now Idaho's reservoirs have been depleted. The state experienced an exceptional drought and the worst spring in...
BOISE, ID
Idaho’s Cheapest City for Gas

If you're looking for Gem State gas prices to return to some form of sanity, you might have to wait a little longer. Usually, our weekly gas reports contain some form of optimism except in the summer and during the Biden Administration. Historically prices have fallen during this time of year due to the end of the summer travel season.
IDAHO STATE
Best places to retire in Idaho

For many people, retirement is the reward after decades of working and raising a family. After all that anticipation, deciding where to spend that precious time can be a tough decision, so Stacker looked to data and rankings from Niche to compile a list of the best places to retire in Idaho. Niche ranks places to retire based on a variety of factors including cost of living, health care, recreation, and weather.
IDAHO STATE
The World’s Coolest Bed & Breakfast Is Right Here In Idaho

Two-way mirrors, secret rooms behind bookshelves, lava hot springs and more... Just a four hour drive from Boise!. This is pretty cool! If you're looking for a cool new place to have a getaway, without having to go too far, you should check out the Lions Gate Manor in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho, about four hours away from the Treasure Valley. I first found out about Lions Gate Manor by seeing these cool photos on Instagram.
IDAHO STATE
Build The Ultimate Idaho Gift Basket With These 5 Things

"You live in Idaho? Are there potatoes everywhere?" "What do you have in Idaho? Potatoes?" "What is there to do in Idaho? You just eat potatoes all day?" "Oh, Idaho! That's the state with potatoes, right?" "Idaho? You-da-hoe. Sorry that's all I know about Idaho. And the potatoes." Whether you've...
IDAHO STATE
It’s Snack Time in Idaho! What Are We Reaching For?

It's a culinary tradition that people of all ages can't get enough of. Listen up Boise, there's a reason why I don't keep snacks in my house. They're simply irresistible. To me, snacks can be salty, sweet, sour, crunchy, chewy, bite-size or full-sized, etc. The problem is that the majority of snacks out there are not healthy for you.
IDAHO STATE
Everything You Need To Know About Idaho’s 16 Amazing Ski Resorts

In Idaho, we're already known for beauty, potatoes, and, more recently, politics. One of the things that makes Idaho such an excellent place for those who love the outdoors and winter activities is our mountains and our ski resorts. With 16 different ski resorts in the state, all boasting different experiences, it might be hard to decide where you want to plan your winter adventure. Here are all 16 Idaho ski resorts and a bit about each one to help you decide.
IDAHO STATE
Making Drinking Water More Accessible & Affordable

Many Americans don't trust their tap water, which is one of the many reasons people drink bottled water. But for the many people who rely on federal food assistance, bottled water can be expensive. Now there's a plan to make clean water affordable for everyone as part of a campaign by Leah Thomas and Brita USA to promote environmental justice.
AMERICAS
Canadian town ordered not to drink water after petrol leak into supply

Residents of a Canadian town have been told not to drink the water after a petrol leak into the area’s water supply. People in Iqaluit, the capital city of Canada’s northernmost territory Nunavut, have been advised by the town’s Department of Health to avoid drinking or using the water for cooking for the time being as it might contain petroleum hydrocarbons, CTV News reported.Neither boiled nor filtered water have been determined to be safe. “Pregnant women, newborns and infants should not take baths or be bathed in tap water. Do not use tap water to mix infant formula,” a public...
WORLD
Device Gathers Clean Drinking Water from Atmosphere

BENICIA (CBS SF) — Amid California’s current drought, lot of people are hoping for rain in the near future. But what about the water that’s in the air everyday? A company is now offering a machine that can create water from the atmosphere around us. We wouldn’t have to worry...
BENICIA, CA
Idaho Is The 51st Safest State To Live In During The Pandemic

A brand new study shows Idaho is the least safe state to live in during the Covid-19 pandemic, but you might be surprised as to why... The entire country has been put through the ringer over the past year and a half and I suppose it doesn't matter what side of the aisle you're on, it's stressful. Whether you're actively taking steps to avoid catching the deadly virus or you think the whole things a hoax, one thing we can all agree on, is that it's been a stressful time for certain. Wallethub released a brand new study ranking Idaho 51st in Covid Safety, and the factors may or may not be surprising to you... The title of "safest state" goes to our friends in Connecticut, with a safety score of 92.44 out of 100. Here in Idaho, our score is just 5.34.
IDAHO STATE
