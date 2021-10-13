CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vashon, WA

COMMENTARY: Help is available for those facing eviction and foreclosure

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in late March 2020, more than 600 Vashonites were laid off and filed for regular unemployment (UI). By late April 2020, another 800 Vashonites, who normally would not qualify for unemployment benefits, started receiving Pandemic Unemployment Benefits (PUA). These benefits enabled the 1,400 suddenly unemployed islanders to continue to pay for housing, food, medications, health insurance, etc., during surge after surge.

