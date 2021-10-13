Charlotte Duvall Sebra, 86, of Dameron, MD (formerly of Perry Hall, MD) passed away at her home on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 with her loving family at her side. She was born on September 11, 1935 in Baltimore, MD to the late Charles Edward Duvall and Margaret Doeffinger Duvall. She was the wife of Kenneth Hopkins Sebra, Sr. They were married at Perry Hall United Methodist Church on January 28, 1960. Charlotte spent her first years in Boring, MD. Her family moved to Baltimore during World War II. She attended Patterson Park High School graduating in 1953. She received her bachelor’s in nursing from the University of Maryland Nursing School in 1957. Charlotte worked as the head delivery nurse at the University of Maryland Hospital until the birth of her first child.